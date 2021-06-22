Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,601,000 after buying an additional 291,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

