Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLND. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLND opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

