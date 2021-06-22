Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

