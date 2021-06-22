Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.09

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $22.50. Gray Television shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 7,183 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

