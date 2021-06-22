Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.17

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $55,095.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

