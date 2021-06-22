Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $8,966.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
