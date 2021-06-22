Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,038 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 179,836 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

