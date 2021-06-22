HackenAI (HAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.