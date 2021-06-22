Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $30,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.