Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

