Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 169 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

NYSE:BBY opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.37 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,769 shares of company stock worth $21,811,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

