Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $38,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.