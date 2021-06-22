Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $245,561.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00632000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.06 or 0.07269635 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

