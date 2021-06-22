Head to Head Analysis: HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) & THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get THK alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for THK and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 1 0 1 3.00 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

THK has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares THK and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK -0.51% -0.39% -0.23% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.52 billion 1.60 $107.57 million N/A N/A HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THK.

Summary

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR beats THK on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.