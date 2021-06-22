Head-To-Head Comparison: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) vs. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.56 $898.88 million N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.26 $42.20 million $1.38 14.27

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54% Hanmi Financial 21.43% 9.96% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akbank T.A.S. and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.90%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Risk & Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 16, 2021, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

