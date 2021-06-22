Head to Head Comparison: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Polar Power -132.89% -77.43% -55.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 482.02 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -102.22 Polar Power $9.03 million 14.81 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.