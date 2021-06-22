Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) versus Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32% Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 1 0 2.33 Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.97%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.44 $82.02 million $1.09 7.72 Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

