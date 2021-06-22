Head-To-Head Review: GAN (GAN) & Its Rivals

GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GAN to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million -$20.22 million -44.17 GAN Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 40.24

GAN’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAN and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 GAN Competitors 875 3656 7719 258 2.59

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.45%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 6.23%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% GAN Competitors -15.51% -17.66% -3.53%

Summary

GAN rivals beat GAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

