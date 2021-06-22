Head to Head Survey: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) vs. PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DuPont de Nemours and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus target price of $82.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.57%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than DuPont de Nemours.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and PureCycle Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.02 -$2.95 billion $3.36 23.01 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PureCycle Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

