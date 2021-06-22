Head-To-Head Survey: QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

QAD has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QAD and Micro Focus International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $307.86 million 3.29 $11.06 million N/A N/A Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.77 -$2.97 billion $1.54 4.49

QAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QAD and Micro Focus International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micro Focus International 0 7 2 0 2.22

Micro Focus International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.75%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 4.20% 11.26% 4.40% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Micro Focus International pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QAD has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QAD beats Micro Focus International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance. Micro Focus International plc has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Corporation to reduce government clients' infrastructure costs by bridging existing and emerging technologies to transform and modernize. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

