Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 19,625 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,789.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $553.47 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.66. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.