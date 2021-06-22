Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 75,300 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 190.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

