Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.53% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.