Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Raymond James by 332.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

