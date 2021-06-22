Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 324,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SKM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.22. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

