Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 250,700 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 88.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.