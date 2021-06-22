Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.