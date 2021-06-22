Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP David C. Sienko Sells 70,000 Shares

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

