Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00012742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $314,570.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

