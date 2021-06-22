Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading 7.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $120.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.31. Approximately 69,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,159,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

