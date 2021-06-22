Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-1.940 EPS.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 9,002,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

