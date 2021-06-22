Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 147.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $382.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

