Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 116,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $230.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

