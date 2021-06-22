Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $273.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

