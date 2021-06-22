Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.