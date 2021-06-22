Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,438.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

