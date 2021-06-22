Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.