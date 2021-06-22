HighTower Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 20.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.62. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

