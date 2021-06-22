HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $94.14.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.