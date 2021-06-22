HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.