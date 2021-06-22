HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Immutep worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Immutep Limited has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

