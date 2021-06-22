HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 48.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

