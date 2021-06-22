Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Hilton Worldwide worth $234,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

