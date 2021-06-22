Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce sales of $325.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 47.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 3,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

