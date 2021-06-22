Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.0919 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $402,684.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00114448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162675 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00097760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.