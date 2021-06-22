Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.81. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 234,190 shares traded.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

