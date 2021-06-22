Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

