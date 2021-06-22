Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.
Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.54. 147,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,335. The stock has a market cap of $672.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.69. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
