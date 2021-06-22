HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Reduced by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 118,409 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 2.0% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of HP worth $44,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 118.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HP by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

