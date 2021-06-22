HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 426.55 ($5.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £87.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.57.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

